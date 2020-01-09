Message Music

× Expand Hiss Golden Messenger's M.C. Taylor (Photograph by Graham Tolbert)

The sound of North Carolina-based Hiss Golden Messenger is somewhere between a church service and a rock show. Anchored by songwriter M.C. Taylor, the band uses elements of folk, gospel, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, and country to etch a soundscape rooted in Americana. Associated Press music critic Scott Stroud called “Terms of Surrender,” the group’s 11th studio effort, “easily one of the best Americana albums of 2019.”

HGM comes to The Broadberry on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., with singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, daughter of musician John Hiatt.

$21 to $26. thebroadberry.com