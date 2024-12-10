Seeing the Sights

× 1 of 2 Expand “Chonsokjong Pavillion,” from “Views of Korea: Hasui’s Journey and Japanese Prints” × 2 of 2 Expand “Gongbung Pavillion” Prev Next

Japanese artist Kawase Hasui (1883-1957), a restless traveler and driven artist, lost his house and work twice: once to an earthquake, and again during the bombing of Tokyo during World War II. In 1956, the Japanese government recognized him as a Living National Treasure.

Although he was extremely nearsighted, Hasui created woodblock prints of fine lines and vivid colors that offer blissful views of nature and places of historic and cultural significance. See the world Hasui re-created after a 1939 visit to the Korean Peninsula in 12 examples at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ exhibition “Views of Korea: Hasui’s Journey and Japanese Prints,” which continues through June 23, 2025.

Curated by Li Jian, VMFA’s now-retired E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Curator of East Asian Art, the grouping is part of a large collection given to the museum in 2016 by René and Carolyn Balcer.

Admission is free.

vmfa.museum