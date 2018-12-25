Harlem Shake

× Expand Photo by Bobby Stevens

Let’s dispel some popular notions about the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters. It’s been said that the outcomes of their hundreds of games against the nearly winless Washington Generals are predetermined. This isn’t entirely true, as they never know how many points they are going to win by. Some say the Globetrotters don’t play by the rules. False — if you’ve been to one of their games, it’s obvious that they are playing by their own rules. Lastly, there are some in the audience who still believe that water bucket, which ultimately will be hurled in their direction, is actually full of water. Well. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t.

The last event of the year, and perhaps forever, at the Richmond Coliseum is a double-header, with games at 1 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 29. $16 to $115.

