A Bushel of Fun

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First organized as a fundraiser for the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the roots of the Hanover Tomato Festival sprouted nearly 50 years ago. Today, it serves as a summer tradition heralding the harvest season of Hanover’s famous fruit.

This year’s family- and pet-friendly fest features a patriotic theme and runs 5 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at Pole Green Park. On July 10, hear The Fifes and Drums of York Town and the Gone Country band. On July 11, Love Story: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Music Tribute takes the stage. Throughout the weekend, guests can shop from local vendors, participate in contests and activities, and enjoy fresh tomatoes and tomato-forward dishes.

“This free festival showcases the rich agricultural heritage and vibrant culture of Hanover County,” says Marcy Durrer, recreation program director for the event organizer, Hanover County Parks and Recreation.

hanovertomatofestival.com