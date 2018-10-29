Dead Festive

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

At 7 p.m. on All Hallows' Eve, from Monroe Park or nearby, is a fantastical assemblage of New Orleans Second Line-, Day of the Dead- and commedia dell’arte-style performances. The 13th annual Halloween Parade in Oregon Hill features huge puppets and participants dressed in imaginative and elaborate costumes for a procession that wends its way through the neighborhood, bearing signs and figures referring to political and social issues, escorted by bicycles and spookily adorned vehicles, and serenaded by musical units including No BS! Brass Band. At the front of the procession is top-hatted Lily Lamberta, impresario of the All the Saints Theater Co., which conducts the event, free to the carnival-minded public, on Oct. 31.