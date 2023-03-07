Classic Pairing

× Expand Photo courtesy MPI Talent Agency

Haley Reinhart won hearts nationwide as a star of “American Idol,” climbed the charts reinterpreting Radiohead with Postmodern Jukebox, and pulled together a lifetime’s worth of influences — with a dash of Old Hollywood flair — on her 2019 album, “Lo-Fi Soul.” There may be no better place to hear her timeless voice and experience her versatility than The Tin Pan, a classic, intimate venue providing dinner-and-a-show charm. Tin Pan attendees will get an intimate view of how Reinhart is applying her three-octave soprano these days as she tours in support of her latest release, the seven-song EP “Off the Ground,” from last year.

Reinhart graces the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $60.

tinpanrva.com