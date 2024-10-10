Food or Foe

× Expand Image courtesy 5th Wall Theatre

Opening 5th Wall Theatre’s 2024-25 season, “H*tler’s Tasters” is a fictional account of a group of young women enlisted to be Adolf Hitler’s food tasters, checking his meals for poison. The dark comedy explores the girls’ discussions as they wait to discover if they will live beyond their next meal.

“There’s historical context in it, but there’s also anachronism, so it brings it very much to this century,” says 5th Wall Artistic Director Kaitlin Paige Longoria. “Bringing a play to audiences today that can ... acknowledge that history is important.”

The production runs Oct. 17-Nov. 2 at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym. Tickets are $30.

5thwalltheatre.org