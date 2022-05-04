Gran Fiesta

× Expand (Courtesy Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce)

The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latin American culture, returns to the Canal Walk on May 7. The event features Latin dance and music performances, food from Latino restaurants offering everything from tamales to margaritas, an artisan market with handmade crafts, and a kids’ area. Also included this year is a virtual option, with online activities, videos and digital tours. Fun fact: The festival broke a world record in 2018 when it displayed more than one thousand piñatas along the Canal Walk. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free.

quepasafestival.com