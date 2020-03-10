Defying Gravity

× Expand Photo courtesy Asian Artists Production

The Golden Dragon Acrobats have been swinging, flying and contorting on stages since 1985. Director Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang stitch together the centuries-old practice of Chinese acrobatics and traditional dance with eye-catching costumes, contemporary music and stage technique. The 16 acrobats’ seemingly inhuman acts leave crowds cheering and stomachs churning.

The ensemble’s captivating strength and agility will be manifest when they perform “Cirque Ziva” at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 14.

$40. artsglenallen.com