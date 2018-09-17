Days of Rumble

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Raceway

NASCAR attendance at the Richmond Raceway complex in Henrico County has trended downward in recent years, and the traffic nightmares the events used to create are now just minor nuisances. But don’t count NASCAR out just yet — Richmond Raceway recently completed a $30 million renovation, and there was a slight increase in attendance this spring for the Toyota Owners 400. Plus, we hear these things run in circles.

This month, there’s the Go Bowling 250, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, and the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

$40 and up. 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

866-455-7223 or richmondraceway.com