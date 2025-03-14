Becoming America

× Expand Thomas Sully’s portrait of Patrick Henry (Image courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is kicking off the United States’ 250th anniversary with “Give Me Liberty: Virginia & the Forging of a Nation” from March 22 to Jan. 4, 2026. The exhibition looks at Virginia’s role in the American Revolution.

“America’s 250th is about centuries of world-changing ideas. When we as people celebrate our own birthdays, we don’t just speak of our birth ... rather, we reflect on the life we’ve lived and our hope for the future,” says Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the VMHC. “We can, and should, do the same as a nation. That is what we aim to do with ‘Give Me Liberty.’”

The exhibition is included with museum admission ($8 to $12).

virginiahistory.org