History Heroines

× Expand George Washington (Portrait by Gilbert Stuart via Wikimedia Commons)

With a cast of characters ranging from trophy wives to college-aged scholars, “George Washington’s Teeth” offers a funny and thought-provoking perspective on how women confront aging, identity and what it really means to leave a legacy. The play follows a group of women in a struggling historical society who hunt down a pair of the first president’s dentures in a bid to save their museum. The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents the 90-minute production at Hanover Tavern June 5-21.

“I hope our audiences get to laugh and learn along with these ladies,” director Taylor Bernard says. “This play does a marvelous job of letting you laugh and making you think.”

Tickets are $34.

cattheatre.com