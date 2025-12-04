Elements of Love

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Hennessy × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Caroline Martin Prev Next

Through Jan. 4, 2026, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden sparkles during the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights.

“GardenFest of Lights is one of Central Virginia’s best-loved holiday traditions,” says Lewis Ginter’s marketing director, Leigh Crandall. “Visitors come year after year to discover the new theme and see how the lights have changed to reflect it.”

The 2025 theme, The Elements, features millions of the dazzling illuminated bulbs in displays inspired by fire, earth, air and water, plus a fifth element: love.

Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa and s’mores, a festive live tree perfect for portraits, and a huge model train display. Select nights also feature music and dance performances, dog-friendly evenings, and portrait photography sessions.

Tickets are $12 to $25 and must be purchased online in advance.

lewisginter.org