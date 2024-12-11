Light Connections

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Hennessy × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Garrett A. Nasrallah Prev Next

Transport yourself to another continent at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, on display now through Jan. 5.

This year’s theme of “Homes & Habitats: A Celebration of Connection” uses millions of lights and festive decor to transform Lewis Ginter’s 50 acres into rainforests, deserts, wetlands and more. Each habitat houses a Pokémon character in lights, so search the grounds to catch ’em all.

Celebrate 40 years of Lewis Ginter with a timeline exhibit in the Robins Visitors Center, find model trains at the Kelly Education Center, roast s’mores and drink hot chocolate (available for purchase) in the Children’s Garden, and celebrate environmental connections along the paths.

Tickets are $12 to $22 and must be purchased online.

lewisginter.org