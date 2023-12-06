A Season to Shine

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Hennesey × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Caroline Martin Prev Next

The wonder of walking through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, along magical paths that meander through 50 acres of gardens with glimmering lights, is an awesome adventure. Continuing through Jan. 7, this season’s theme, “Rhythms of Nature,” incorporates displays throughout the garden that explore nature’s relationship with the rhythmic seasons of life.

Around every bend is a new wonder, like the lighted tree in the Conservatory that is a must-visit for family portraits. In the Children’s Garden is a bonfire where s’mores can be roasted (available for purchase). Make a reservation to enjoy a holiday dinner in the Garden Cafe or stop in for refreshments at the Tea House. Choral concerts will be held on Tuesday nights.

Tickets start at $17 (available online only).

lewisginter.org