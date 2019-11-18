Getting Lit

× Expand Photo by Don Williamson

More than 1 million lights will illuminate Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. The theme for the annual holiday event is “Magic in the Air,” featuring things that fly — with spaceships, airplanes, unicorns and even pigs taking flight. In addition to the light show, there are whirligig crafts, carolers and selfies with Santa.

Illumination Weekend lights up the gardens Nov. 22-24 at 5 p.m. with live music on Friday from Gypsy Roots plus an aerial circus. Saturday features more live jazz and a dance performance from Circular Expressions. The gardens stay lit through Jan. 6.

$5 to $13. lewisginter.org