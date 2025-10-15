The Big Show

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Gallery at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond presents its 58th annual juried fine art show and sale Oct. 22-26.

Judges selected more than 170 local and regional artists with nearly 4,000 pieces on display, including ceramics, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting and photography creations. Among them are the acrylic paintings of life scenes and landscapes by Cynthia Erdahl; Elizabeth Evans’ playful mixed media confections; Ed Holten’s photography of the liminal and the vital; the custom furnishings, musical instruments and photography of George Garrett; and the dynamic ceramics of Lee Hazelgrove.

Nosh on food-truck fare and sip Eddie Rose Coffee to keep up your gallery-going stamina. Admission is free.

galleryatfirstuu.com