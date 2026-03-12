× Expand Photo courtesy Super Festivals

From movie and TV series fanatics to video and tabletop gamers, GalaxyCon Richmond brings local fandoms together at the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 19-22.

This year, the convention will feature an exhibit hall with hundreds of vendors selling collectibles, comics, clothing, decor and more. Meet the stars and creators behind beloved universes, such as actor Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars”; actor Grant Gustin, who portrayed The Flash on the eponymous CW series; and “Avengers: Endless Wartime” graphic novel illustrator Mike McKone. A highlight of the event: More than $4,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs during five different cosplay competitions.

Day passes start at $45; multiday tickets for Friday-Sunday start at $150.

galaxycon.com