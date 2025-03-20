× 1 of 2 Expand GalaxyCon Richmond takes over the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 27-30. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Boldly go to infinity and beyond and experience the vast universes of fandom at GalaxyCon Richmond, March 27-30 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The event features celebrities including actor Vincent D’Onofrio, actress Heather Graham, film director John Carpenter, accordionist extraordinaire “Weird Al” Yankovic and the original Capt. James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner. Other activities include cosplay competitions, video gaming, an artists alley, a kid zone and vendors.

Newcomers are welcome, but the crowd (41,500 attendees are expected this year) is likely to be filled with familiar faces: The event enjoys an overall return rate of 90%.

“Most people come back; it’s a question of when they come back,” says Justin Burkhardt, public relations manager for GalaxyCon.

Day passes start at $45; multiday tickets start at $140 for Friday-Sunday.

galaxycon.com