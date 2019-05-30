× Expand Ernie Hudson, Darth Vader and Pom Klementieff (Photos of Hudson and Klementieff by Gage Skidmore, Vader by DeejayQueue)

When did the geeks inherit the earth? There was a time when comic book characters, sci-fi TV shows and professional wrestling were considered underground and a little strange. Now, Tony Stark is a household name, and there’s no shame in binging the latest dystopian drama or attempting cosplay in public. This year’s GalaxyCon, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center May 31-June 2, features panel discussions, comic-book creators, wrestling stars and a costume contest, along with some big names from film and television. Meeting the famous folk might set you back a few bucks, and if you want a picture, it might be more than a few. Nerding out isn’t as cheap as it used to be.

Among those appearing this weekend include Lou Ferrigno. Known for his iconic role as David Banner’s green and enraged alter ego in the 1970s TV series “The Incredible Hulk,” the fitness role model and bodybuilding legend will take photos and sign autographs with fans during the event. We caught up with Ferrigno prior to a previously scheduled visit to Richmond to chat about his comic con appearances and playing the Hulk.

Richmond magazine: What happens when people meet you at comic cons?

Ferrigno: I’ve had women come up — they have my autograph tattooed on their leg with a Hulk picture — that’s the greatest gratification I could receive. Also people that have lost weight over the years, because they have met me and they feel motivated. And I’ve had girls crying, people have fainted — it’s a lot of fun, I enjoy it.

RM: As a child, you looked up to comic book heroes, in particular the Hulk. What does this character mean for you, personally?

Ferrigno: As a kid, I had a lot of dreams of being successful, because I had to overcome adversity. So growing up, the Hulk was my hero … that’s why it’s funny how I got involved with bodybuilding and fitness. Then when they had the auditions for the Hulk, I realized that it’s like a dream coming true.

RM: Do you ever get tired of people asking you about the Hulk?

Ferrigno: No, I enjoy it, because a lot of actors on TV series, they’re forgotten. It’s the ultimate respect for a comic hero and the fact that the Hulk laid the groundwork for all the superheroes today that dominate the box office.

RM: Considering how popular comic book films have really become, how do you feel about the newer movies?

Ferrigno: I think they’re great. Years ago, we tried very hard to get superheroes to reach that popularity, but now we have all these A-list actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo playing the comic heroes. Everybody wants to feel connected and be like a superhero.

