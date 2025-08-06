Transportation Explanation

× Expand Photo courtesy Sciencenter

The Children’s Museum of Richmond invites families to learn about different means of transportation during the traveling exhibition “From Here to There,” on view at the museum’s downtown location through Sept. 7.

Featuring hands-on activities, the exhibit weaves in physics concepts such as gravity, air pressure and friction, and how they impact movement. The 1,500-square-foot showcase includes floating model sailboats, riding a hovercraft and operating simple machines.

“It’s not just about transportation; it’s about curiosity,” says Sarah Newman, the museum’s director of development and marketing. “This is the kind of learning that sticks, because it starts with joy, wonder and a whole lot of movement.”

“From Here to There” is included with museum admission ($12).

childrensmuseumofrichmond.org