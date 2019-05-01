Sis Boom Bah

× Expand Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (Photo courtesy Venture Richmond)

Friday Cheers celebrates its 35th anniversary this year by offering a diverse lineup of performing artists at an affordable price. This summer, the music and the cheers continue on Brown's Island with Chicano Batman, Lucy Dacus, Robert Glasper, The Budos Band, Colter Wall, The War and Treaty, and a night of local talent. The series begins May 3 with country rockers Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

$10 to $50.

venturerichmond.com