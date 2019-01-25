Wall to Wall

× Expand Mural by Austin "Auz" Miles (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

Years from now, what will historians make of the popularity of murals in these times? Perhaps they will note our reverence for past achievements and the persons who made history. Or might they theorize that we had a lot to cover up and pretend wasn’t there?

Murals in Richmond can be a mixed bag, some with muddled messages and depictions of polarizing personalities, while others are picturesque reminders of what we’ve lost and what we can become. But the ones in the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s “Fresh Paint,” which runs through April 21, are variations on a theme, commenting on artifacts in the museum’s collection and painted by a group of artists who have a track record of important and informed work. It’s all about the big picture.

$8 to $10. 428 N. Boulevard.

virginiahistory.org