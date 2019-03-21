Freedom Is the Greatest

‘The Art of Freedom’ at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia features works in a variety of media through May 19

“The Art of Freedom” is among the first exhibitions at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia since former acting director Adele Johnson became the museum’s full-time director. Running through May 19, it features work by artists with ties to Virginia in a range of media, including photographs, sculpture, pottery, fabrics and mixed media. Many of the artists are well-known around town, such as Hamilton Glass, Elvatrice P. Belsches, Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, and Maya Jackson. 

Meetings with some of the artists are scheduled for March 30 at 2 p.m. The sessions are free; museum admission is $6 to $10.

