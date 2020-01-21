Freedom for Children

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre

By now we’re all familiar with “Harriet,” the feature-length film about the fiery, outspoken abolitionist. Running over two hours, and rated PG-13, it might be a bit much for younger viewers. But Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn is presenting a family-friendly, age-appropriate live production of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.”

Opening Jan. 24 and running through March 1, the musical drama is narrated by Tubman’s friend, Sarah Bradford, and provides an up close and personal look at the life and adventures of a woman who changed the world, freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of American slavery.

The play was written by Douglas Jones with music by Ron Barnett. Katrinah Carol Lewis directs with Marjie Southerland in the title role.

$21. va-rep.org