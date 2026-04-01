First Pitch

× Expand Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Not only does April include the opening home game of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season, it also signals the start of a new era for the team. On April 7, the Squirrels will take the field for the first ballgame at the brand-new stadium, CarMax Park, which will feature the local debut of their new logos and jerseys after an offseason redesign.

The San Francisco Giants’ Double-A affiliate kicks off their schedule on April 3 in Erie, Pennsylvania, before returning to RVA for the sold-out inaugural opener in the new ballpark. Fans can still snag tickets for the April 8-12 home games against the Altoona Curve. The week includes promotions such as a dog-friendly night, a fireworks show and an opportunity for kids to run the bases.

Tickets start at $15.

squirrelsbaseball.com