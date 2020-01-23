Fleas on Tape

× Expand Photo by Matt Humphrey

Actress and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge revisited “Fleabag,” the one-woman stage play that made her famous, for several nights in New York and London last year. Live and recorded versions of a performance from the London run of the show, about the life of “some sort of woman,” were shown at movie theaters, and now a rebroadcast comes to the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Since the play’s initial run, Waller-Bridge has starred in an acclaimed television series version that won multiple Emmys, acted in a “Star Wars” film, produced the award-winning BBC America TV series “Killing Eve,” and was hired to touch up the script for a film about a secret agent named Bond.

$14. modlin.richmond.edu