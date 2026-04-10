The Cavalry’s Coming

× Expand Flatland Cavalry (Photo by Louie Nice)

Americana band Flatland Cavalry will be stopping in Richmond on April 17 as part of its Work of Heart Tour.

Named “one of the most dynamic presences in country music” by Rolling Stone, the group’s work has been featured on the soundtracks of films “Twisters” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” as well as streaming series “Yellowstone” and “Landman.” The six-man band will take the stage at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront at 7:30 p.m. to perform popular hits such as “A Life Where We Work Out,” “Mountain Song” and other tunes from its musical repertoire.

Tickets are $37.50 to $145.

allianzamphitheater.com