Up on the Roof

A heartwarming musical returns to the Weinstein JCC’s Jewish Family Theatre

The Weinstein JCC’s Jewish Family Theatre shares its 15th anniversary production of the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof” with performances Dec. 5-15. 

“Fiddler” follows milkman Tevye and his family as they contend with sweeping changes in the old Russian Empire during the early 20th century. The Tony Award-winning musical features evergreen tunes including “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man.”

Ticketholders to the Dec. 5 show may attend a post-production reception in honor of the late Richmond community leader Earl Ferguson, who played Tevye in the theater’s inaugural staging of the musical. 

“Earl Ferguson was a pillar of both Richmond and the Richmond Jewish community,” says Debra Clinton, the production’s director. “His involvement, both on the stage and behind the scenes, was a huge factor in the growth of this theater as part of the Richmond landscape.”

Tickets are $40. 

weinsteinjcc.org