Up on the Roof

× Expand Image courtesy Colfax High School

The Weinstein JCC’s Jewish Family Theatre shares its 15th anniversary production of the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof” with performances Dec. 5-15.

“Fiddler” follows milkman Tevye and his family as they contend with sweeping changes in the old Russian Empire during the early 20th century. The Tony Award-winning musical features evergreen tunes including “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man.”

Ticketholders to the Dec. 5 show may attend a post-production reception in honor of the late Richmond community leader Earl Ferguson, who played Tevye in the theater’s inaugural staging of the musical.

“Earl Ferguson was a pillar of both Richmond and the Richmond Jewish community,” says Debra Clinton, the production’s director. “His involvement, both on the stage and behind the scenes, was a huge factor in the growth of this theater as part of the Richmond landscape.”

Tickets are $40.

weinsteinjcc.org