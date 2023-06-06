Freedom Days

× Expand The Juneteenth flag (Illustration via Getty Images)

A tribute to the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration has been hosted in RVA since 1996 by the Elegba Folklore Society, an organization offering a cultural center, performances and tours that link individuals to African diasporic cultural experiences. This event begins on Saturday, June 10, with the “Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans,” a free cultural history tour that examines the impact of enslavement from a narrative perspective. The celebration continues Sunday, June 11, with a slate of performers and speakers, each with their own take on African spirituality, alongside a market, a youth summit and other opportunities for remembrance and rejuvenation.

“It’s a time for reflecting and commemoration,” says Janine Bell, Elegba’s president and artistic director. “But in the present day, it’s also a time for healing, because the history that we’re commemorating has very significant and definite impacts on us personally and our communities and our nation.”

For event locations, timing and cost, visit efsinc.org.