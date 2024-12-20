Reflection and Tradition

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Celebrating its 34th year, Elegba Folklore Society’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival will light up the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 1 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 with music, dance and holiday reflections. The Ancestral Libation and Candle Lighting Ceremony will start the day, followed by workshops, children’s activities, food, The African Market and more.

One of the largest festivals of its kind on the East Coast, the celebration has even attracted activist Maulana Karenga, who is known for creating the pan-African and African American observance of Kwanzaa.

“Richmond is a major center for the celebration of Kwanzaa,” Karenga says. “It is an important site of African American history and culture, and it has been a very welcoming and enjoyable experience for my wife, Tiamoyo, and me.”

Tickets are $7.

