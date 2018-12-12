Electric Avenues

× Expand Photo by Don Williamson

At the Dominion GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, they’re leaving the lights on for you. The annual event includes about 40 miles of light strands, more than a million lights, 16,000 child-proof outlet protectors and 62 trees carefully wrapped by arborists. In recent years, it took more than 300 workers over 6,800 hours to light up the night at the Lakeside attraction. This year’s theme is tributes to famous works of art, with illuminated references to well-known paintings as well as music and dance pieces.

From 5 to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7; closed Dec. 24 and 25. $5 to $13 (children under 3 free). 1800 Lakeside Ave.

lewisginter.org