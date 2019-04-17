What’s so Bunny?

× Expand Photo by John Marano courtesy Eschelon Event Management

Even if you’ve stopped believing in the Easter Bunny, something magic happens every Easter Sunday on Monument Avenue. The annual Easter on Parade returns this year on April 21.

It’s less of a parade and more of a celebration with vendors, performers and family-friendly activities. Pastel colors, crazy hats and four-legged friends aren’t necessary, but they certainly add to the fun. Look out for Richmond mainstay Jonathan the Juggler, bonnet showcases for people and pets, petting zoos, and music from the cover band Dance Candy.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. and is free.