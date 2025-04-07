× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The Easter Bunny is coming to town April 20. For some fun with a bun, check out Maymont’s annual holiday event, a Spring Fling at a Hanover farm and more.

April 12

Enjoy some Eggstreme Easter Fun at Stony Point Fashion Park. This free event is hosted at the shopping center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features balloon art, face painting, crafts and a petting zoo. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market offers goods from kid-run businesses. Snag a photo with the Easter Bunny, who will be roaming the spring celebration. shopstonypoint.com

April 12-13 and 19-20

Pactamere Farm in Hanover County is hosting a 2025 Spring Fling with Easter egg hunts, crafts, and photo ops with the resident baby goats, chicks and rabbits as well as the Easter Bunny. On two weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, participants can enjoy goat playtime, a petting zoo, a bounce house, lawn games and more. The Easter egg hunt is ongoing each day, so kids 11 and under can participate any time between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is $15 ($20 with egg hunt added). goatyogarva.com

April 19

Bonnet-making, goat feedings, a jump rope team exhibition, and an Easter Bunny meet and greet are just a few of the entertainment options at this year’s Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont. Hosted on the Carriage House Lawn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event features games, crafts, live music and food vendors. Explore the grounds, including the Maymont Farm and The Robins Nature Center, then spread out your picnic blanket and relax with tunes and treats. Tickets are $5. maymont.org

April 20

After some funding concerns earlier this year, Easter on Parade has secured a new sponsor and will return to Monument Avenue on Easter Sunday. This annual walking parade, hosted by Historic Monument Avenue, encourages participants to don their frilliest bonnets — furry friends included — and promenade along the street between North Allen and Davis avenues. Plus, live music, vendors and more make this event a hoppin’ party. 1 to 5 p.m. Free. monumentavenue.org/blog