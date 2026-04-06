Can You Dig It?

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This month, Richmond shows some love for the natural world in observation of Earth Day, officially recognized on April 22. Events in the days ahead honor local ecosystems, wildlife and conservation.

April 11

Celebrate Earth Day with two free festivals. From noon to 3 p.m. at Deep Run Park in Henrico County, enjoy music, activities, food trucks and a fashion show from students at George H. Moody Middle School while learning about the county’s sustainability resources. From noon to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, get informed about local green initiatives and check out demonstrations, a kids’ play area, food trucks and a paper shredding and recycling event.

April 18

Learn about Virginia’s native flora and fauna and see Maymont’s renovated habitats, enclosures and paths during the Virginia Wildlife Trail Grand Reopening. This free, all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrates the completion of some major enhancements to the 100-acre estate, which is also commemorating 100 years as a public space.

April 18

The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting an Earth Day event with plenty of hands-on activities inside the Dewey Gottwald Center. From noon to 5 p.m., learn about natural resources and the environment through explorations of forestry, conservation, recycling, watershed management and more. Tickets are $10 and include admission to the Science Museum.

April 18

Part of the Virginia State Parks Earth Week, Pocahontas State Park is presenting the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Regatta. Participants craft miniature boats from bottles, cardboard and other recyclable items, then use them to complete challenges. This free event from 2 to 4 p.m. demonstrates how reusing materials can keep them out of waterways.