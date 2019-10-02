Go-go Get It

× Expand Photo courtesy Vance Agency

Go-go, a regional offshoot of R&B, never made it far from its Washington, D.C., roots. But there was a moment when it looked like it might, as songs featuring E.U. (Experience Unlimited), led by the vocals of the gap-toothed Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott, bounced their way onto national radio. People were doing “Da Butt” and getting “Buck Wild” while enjoying “Taste of Your Love.” Go-go wasn’t the next big thing, but it never stopped. These days, gentrification and bureaucrats have made it harder to hear go-go in the D.C. area, perhaps proving its relevance and importance.

Experience Unlimited comes to the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Free.

