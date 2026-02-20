Everyday Laughs

× Expand Dulcé Sloan (Photo courtesy Tigerman Management)

Known for her seven-year stint as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” comedian Dulcé Sloan will bring her signature wit to The Tin Pan on Feb. 27.

Expect Sloan to share her thoughts on the quirks of everyday life, her personal relationships, and societal and political issues. Sloan has lent her voice to the Fox animated series “The Great North” alongside Will Forte, Nick Offerman and Jenny Slate. In 2023, she was one of 10 comics to be featured in the Netflix special “Verified Stand-Up.” Her 2024 memoir, “Hello, Friends!” is a collection of essays about her life and comedic rise.

Patrick Zampetti, co-owner and director of The Tin Pan, says the venue is “thrilled to welcome her to our stage and even more excited to grow our slate of top-tier comedy events in the year ahead.”

Sloan takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $43.

tinpanrva.com