Row Your Dragon

The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival returns to the shores of the James River at Rocketts Landing on Aug. 11. Teams of 20 from the community and local businesses (including one steersperson and a drummer) will row 40-foot canoes outfitted with ornate Chinese dragon heads and tails. In addition to “Richmond’s biggest spectacle on water,” there will be dancing, choirs and drum groups presented by the Organization of Chinese-Americans-Central Virginia Chapter.

Opening ceremonies start at 7:30 a.m., and the races begin an hour later.

804-285-9495 or sportsbackers.org