Bad Boy Opera

An unrepentant reprobate gets his comeuppance as Virginia Opera opens its 50th anniversary season with the production of a Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart favorite, “Don Giovanni,” Oct. 12-13 at the Carpenter Theatre.

The rake of a title character fights a duel, seduces maidens and generally ticks off anyone and everyone in a single day before justice finds him from beyond the grave. The don is portrayed by Ethan Vincent, who, along with all the singers, “were handpicked for their exceptional talents of vocality and dramatic charisma,” says Adam Turner, Virginia Opera’s artistic director and chief conductor.

“Don Giovanni” is an apt choice for a milestone opener, Turner adds. “[What] better way to open a celebratory season than with opera’s original rockstar bad boy,” he says in an email.

The performances are sung in Italian with surtitles in English. Tickets start at $23.

