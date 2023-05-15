Ready to Rock

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Mobilus in Mobili × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Caroline Martin Prev Next

Celebrate the James River with sports entertainment and a diverse music lineup during Dominion Energy Riverrock, May 19-21 on Brown’s Island. The festival honors Richmond’s cultural scene and natural beauty. There are numerous outdoor activities to try, including kayaking, slacklining and bouldering. Plus, check out the trail races, mountain bike time trials and paddling competitions. There are also group art installations, yoga classes, and photography and video contests. Performers include bluegrass and rock quartet Kitchen Dwellers, blues guitarist Justin Golden, and jazz ensemble Cosmic Collective. This annual event highlights the significant role the James River Park System and Richmond’s riverfront play in providing outdoor recreational opportunities.

Admission is free for spectators; competition fees are $20 to $140.

riverrockrva.com