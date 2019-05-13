× Expand River Rock Photo by Jason Hicks courtesy SportsBackers

It’s time for outdoor adventurers to come together for a weekend full of boulder climbing, mountain biking, slacklining and other activities that require skill, precision and nerve. Dominion Energy Riverrock, now in its 11th year, returns to the riverfront at Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar for three days starting on May 17.

For those who would rather die than roll in a pile of mud, there are performances from bluegrass musicians the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, bluesman Justin Goldman, and local fave Rebekah Rafferty and The Wakes, among other artists. Dogs are welcome and the performances are free, and so is the Adventure Zone, where you can see if you have what it takes to compete.

riverrockrva.com