Growing Lights

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is back at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and if it seems as if the light displays have grown since last year, that’s the idea. This year’s theme, “Seeds of Light,” is inspired by seeds, those tiny sparks of life that allow nature to endure, keeping the flower show going. Along with a half-million lights, popular features of the annual event will also return, such as the 20-foot tree in the conservatory, model train layouts and the warming fire in the Children’s Garden — a perfect place to roast s’mores. On select nights, performances by The Concert Ballet of Virginia and the Henrico High School Choir are scheduled.

The lights are on at the garden from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 8. Tickets are $17 to $33.

lewisginter.org