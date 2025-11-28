Marching On

× Expand Photo by Phong Nguyen

On Saturday, Dec. 6, the 42nd annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will jingle all the way along a new and expanded route. The festive fun kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia at 10:15 a.m. and travels east along Broad Street to 10th Street, passing by the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“We are so excited that some of the patients will be able to enjoy the parade,” says Parade Director Tara Daudani. It’s fitting for the 2025 theme, “Spreading Christmas Joy.”

All ages are invited to enjoy the holiday cheer, featuring colorful floats, soaring helium balloons, spirited marching bands, and the one and only Legendary Santa. Paradegoers are encouraged to arrive early and dress for the weather, rain or shine.

richmondparade.org