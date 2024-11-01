Swimming Into the Season

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

On Dec. 7, the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will feature spirited performers, high-flying character balloons and the big man himself, Santa.

Fresh off his Paris Olympics success, Richmond’s own Charlie Swanson leads the parade as this year’s grand marshal. Swanson was awarded a gold and a silver medal in swimming relay events.

The procession embarks from the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m. and continues along Broad Street toward Seventh Street. Parade Administrator Sharalyn Garrard says, “We are looking forward to marching bands, local floats, dancers, baton twirlers, balloons and great weather.”

richmondparade.org