A Building on Ice

× Expand Photo courtesy Feld Entertainment

Will this be the last time Disney performers skate into the aging Richmond Coliseum? The 1970s-era structure has seen better days and could be demolished soon, with its remnants thrown into nearby Leigh Street for filler. For now, it’s still the only place in town to see spectacles like “Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment,” a skating exhibition featuring characters from cartoons, fairy tales and movies.

It’s almost as if they’ve all come to say goodbye to the venue, with six performances from Nov. 15-18. $15 to $20.

richmondcoliseum.net