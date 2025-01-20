× Expand Photo courtesy Anne Frank House, Amsterdam

In a new adaptation of the 1955 Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett play, “The Diary of Anne Frank” comes to life on the Swift Creek Mill Theatre stage. The production follows young Anne Frank as she and her Jewish family attempt to evade Nazi persecution by hiding in a secret annex in Amsterdam during World War II.

The theater is presenting the Wendy Kesselman adaptation, which closely mirrors the renowned diary Frank kept while sequestered from 1942 to 1944. Swift Creek Mill bills the performances as “heartwarming, honest and impassioned.”

The show opens Jan. 24 and continues through Feb. 15. Tickets are $49.

swiftcreekmill.com