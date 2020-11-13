Design Online

× Expand Jewelry by Ann Chikahisa (Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

Count the annual Craft + Design show among the numerous in-person gatherings that have been postponed until next year. You can also add it to your calendar of online events, as the show goes virtual this month, with shopping, educational programs, artist demos and a preview party for patrons.

The virtual show also includes the Weinstein Properties Education Wing Community Art Project, a YouTube event on Sunday, Nov. 22, that invites people at home to join in a group art project.

The show, now in its 56th year, will feature more than 120 artists from 25 states via links on their websites. The online event will be held from Nov. 20-29.

Tickets: Weekend passes are $30 for the general public (free for VisArts patrons), with tickets to the Preview Party and Rise + Shine breakfast available for a la carte purchase. A $10 donation is suggested to shop online.