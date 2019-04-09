Dancing With Myself

× Expand Photo by Brian Bowen Smith

Derek Hough, known primarily as a Latin and ballroom dancer, holds the record as a six-time winner of ABC's “Dancing With the Stars.” His first win was with model Brooke Burke in 2008, and the sixth was with wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin in 2015. Hough, currently a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance,” hits the Altria Theater stage on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Hough shared the billing of two previous tours with his sister Julianne Hough (a two-time champion of “DWTS”), but “Derek Hough: Live! The Tour” will be his first solo outing, featuring fresh stage productions that showcase Hough’s versatile dance style and magnetic stage presence.

$59.50 to $85. 6 N. Laurel St.

altriatheater.com