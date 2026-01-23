Centuries of Song

× 1 of 2 Expand Davóne Tines (Photo courtesy Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Voxigma Prev Next

Davóne Tines defies categorization. An accomplished operatic bass-baritone skilled in the classical repertoire, he focuses his virtuosity on the intersection of histories and cultures. His work ranges from Bach cantatas to 19th-century spirituals, and from popular songs to commissioned works by modern composers.

“Trying to have a parity between my singing voice and the message I am trying to deliver with my broader voice is critical in the art making I intend to do,” Tines said in a video after winning the 2024 Chanel Next Prize.

A program at the University of Richmond on Feb. 1 echoes 20th-century activist virtuoso Paul Robeson (the subject of Tines’ debut solo recording) and sweeps through four centuries of American song with resonant, clear-eyed awareness of the country’s faults and promise.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at UR’s Camp Concert Hall. Tickets are $28.

modlin.richmond.edu