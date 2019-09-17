Like a Virgin

× Expand Photo courtesy Aspire Presents

If you’re a boy between the ages of 14 and 18, you probably know Danny Duncan. For everyone else, the 27-year-old Florida native is a professional prankster, making a living by creating mayhem, insulting friends, committing vandalism, practicing occasional random acts of kindness and filming it all. What he’ll end up doing at The Canal Club, or to the venue, is anyone’s guess, as the shows on his “Virginity Rocks” tour are unrehearsed and unscripted. Past shows have featured a hurled cake, free haircuts for members of the audience and crowd surfing.

Expect the unexpected on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. $25 to $100.

canalclubva.com